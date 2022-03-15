Handy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,569.00 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Handy has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $103,569.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.73 or 0.06651077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.06 or 0.99614628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

