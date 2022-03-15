Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given New €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($131.87) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a report on Monday. Cheuvreux raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $151.38 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.92.
Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.
