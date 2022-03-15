HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO James W. Blake Sells 50,000 Shares

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HONE opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $804.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.78. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

HONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 30.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 166.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

