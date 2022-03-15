Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.76 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Hathor has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $101.76 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.76 or 0.06532322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.30 or 0.99770094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 903,980,784 coins and its circulating supply is 228,035,784 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.