Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Tops $90.75 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00008739 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 101.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $90.75 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,691.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.52 or 0.06680299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00271824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00735731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00066029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.00473447 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00353956 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,162,748 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars.

