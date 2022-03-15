Head-To-Head Contrast: SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) versus Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SPI Energy and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.48 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.20 $367.16 million $7.13 7.52

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SPI Energy and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

SPI Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.74%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 26.45% 45.90% 31.83%

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats SPI Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy (Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment is primarily affected by the industry’s internal cyclical and seasonal dynamics in addition to broader macroeconomic factors that can positively or negatively affect company financial performance. The Aftermarket Products and Services segment has historically been less volatile than company Capital Equipment segment. The APS sales are more directly tied to semiconductor unit consumption rather than capacity requirements and production capability improvements. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

