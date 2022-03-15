HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.25 ($80.49).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €57.56 ($63.25) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($89.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.75 and a 200-day moving average of €63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

