Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

Shares of HLIO stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $73.04. 459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.94. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,748,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

