Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.25 ($91.48).

HEN3 opened at €65.74 ($72.24) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($142.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €75.39.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

