Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HIBB. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

