High Tide (HITI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. On average, analysts expect High Tide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HITI opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46. High Tide has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

HITI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of High Tide from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

