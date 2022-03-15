Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

NYSE:HI opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

