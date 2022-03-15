Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,027 ($13.36) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 1,075 ($13.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.78) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.05) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 983.67 ($12.79).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 936.20 ($12.17) on Friday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.03). The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 934.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 888.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($194,486.09).

About Hiscox (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.