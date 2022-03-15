Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 667,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Histogen by 456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 789,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Histogen during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Histogen by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Histogen during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Histogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Histogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HSTO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 9,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,524. The company has a market cap of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82. Histogen has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Histogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.