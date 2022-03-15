HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $345,991. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HTBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. 1,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.01. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

