HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 77.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $345,991 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HTBI opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $495.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

