Hooker Furniture Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Hooker Furniture has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hooker Furniture has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NASDAQ HOFT opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. Hooker Furniture has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $42.90.
About Hooker Furniture
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.
