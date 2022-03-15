Hooker Furniture Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hooker Furniture has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hooker Furniture has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. Hooker Furniture has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

