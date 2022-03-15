Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
HZNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.18.
NASDAQ HZNP opened at $101.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,085,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
