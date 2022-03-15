Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock worth $2,425,689 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

