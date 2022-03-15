Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 1,312 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

BAC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,137,645. The stock has a market cap of $335.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.