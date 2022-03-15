Howard Capital Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after purchasing an additional 869,961 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 530,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,592,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.