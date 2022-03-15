Howard Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,865,876. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $244.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.