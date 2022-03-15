Howard Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $5.15 on Tuesday, hitting $205.48. 263,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,956,772. The stock has a market cap of $393.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average of $217.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

