Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $61.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,278,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

