Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.
Shares of HTHT stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $61.85.
About Huazhu Group (Get Rating)
Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.