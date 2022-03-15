Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 1.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after buying an additional 724,188 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $35,187,000. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $20,402,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $17,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

