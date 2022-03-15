Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys 235 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

