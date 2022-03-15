Hudson Value Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of CME Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 327,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 49,077 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,755,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

CME stock opened at $229.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.36 and its 200 day moving average is $219.72. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.