Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $295.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

