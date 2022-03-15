Hydra Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $89.34 million and $1.11 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydra has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $10.38 or 0.00026645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.84 or 0.06529640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.78 or 1.00119296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00041055 BTC.

Hydra’s total supply is 17,944,174 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

