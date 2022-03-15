Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) CEO William Douglas Toler Acquires 5,000 Shares

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Douglas Toler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, William Douglas Toler purchased 16,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $234,720.00.

Shares of HYFM opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $71.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

