IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD to a buy rating and set a C$3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.02 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$4.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.