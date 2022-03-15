ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in ICON Public by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $218.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $178.27 and a one year high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

