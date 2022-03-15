Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 433 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.52. 18,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,037. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.23 and its 200-day moving average is $271.77. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

