Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 40,741 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2,775.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,598,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.