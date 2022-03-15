IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Shares of IEX opened at $189.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.53.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $155,530,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $8,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

