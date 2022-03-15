IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $866,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,548,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 452.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.26.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

