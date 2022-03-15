IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amyris were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amyris by 19,578.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.58. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.