IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $69.71.

