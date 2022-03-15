IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average is $122.35. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

