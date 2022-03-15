IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,054,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

