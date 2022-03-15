IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 847,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,724,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 in the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $194.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

