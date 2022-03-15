IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.80.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $392.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $347.88 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

