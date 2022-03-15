Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 541,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.70.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

III has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.