ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.96) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.93) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.98) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.14) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($14.84) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.68 ($15.03).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($14.86) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.34).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

