InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stake Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of INMD opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

