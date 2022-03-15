Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) vs. BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Financial Analysis

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of BioCardia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Innate Pharma and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A BioCardia 0 1 2 0 2.67

BioCardia has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 361.54%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A BioCardia -1,237.37% -72.74% -57.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and BioCardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $80.47 million 3.52 -$73.09 million N/A N/A BioCardia $140,000.00 234.99 -$15.00 million ($0.70) -2.79

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innate Pharma.

Summary

BioCardia beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

