Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Update

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the February 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,848. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.95.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.