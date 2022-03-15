Insider Buying: Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Insider Buys 10,966 Shares of Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Schulke bought 10,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $21,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Schulke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Ryan Schulke purchased 9,034 shares of Fluent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $15,719.16.

NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 9,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.78.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 48.9% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 967,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 41.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

