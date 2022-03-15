Insider Buying: Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) General Counsel Purchases $96,060.00 in Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nevro stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.95. 336,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the first quarter worth $1,525,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

