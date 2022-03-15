Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 4,934 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GH traded down $6.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,659. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.68. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 103,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

